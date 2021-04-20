KINGSPORT - Rev. J.R. Pratt, age 93, born in Hawkins County, currently a resident of Kingsport, went to his home, “The Pearly White City,” whose builder and ruler is God on Sunday, April 18, 2021. J.R. pastored churches in Elizabethton, Kingsport and Green County, TN, and was often requested to sing “The Pearly White City” at many churches and funerals. He retired from Penn-Dixie Cement Company after 30 plus years of service as a heavy equipment operator.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Mary Ann Pratt; brothers, Ray and James Pratt; sisters, Irene Cole, Anna Lee Ford and Reta Kate Burke.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 73 years, Hazel Baxter Pratt; loving daughters, Brenda Prater (Johnny), Sandra Todd (Jack) and Tracy Humphreys (Rocky); brothers, Tom Pratt, Jr. (Billie), and Glen Pratt; grandsons, Matt Prater (Linda) and Chris Todd (Katrina); great-grandsons, Logan Prater, Matthew Prater and Dillon Boling; great-granddaughter, Krista Todd; brother-in-law, Billy Baxter (Jean); many nieces, nephews, friends, his dog and buddy, Garth, and many good neighbors from throughout the years.
The family would like to thank all their neighbors in Colonial Heights, Dr. David Franzus and staff, Amedisys Hospice and the ICU Unit at Ballad Holston Valley Medical Center for their love and support for J.R. and all his family.
Funeral services for J.R. will be held at 7:00 pm on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in downtown Kingsport, 520 Watauga St. with Rev. Jerry Scalf officiating. A visitation and receiving of friends with the family will follow the funeral service. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, April 23, 2021 at East Lawn Memorial Park, 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN. All those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50 pm. Pallbearers will be Jack Todd, Rocky Humphreys, Billy Baxter, Matt Prater, Chris Todd and Logan Prater. Honorary Pallbearers will be Krista Todd, Dillon Boling and Matthew Prater.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, at http://www.alz.org.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com.
