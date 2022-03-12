MT. CARMEL - Rev. Edward Reed Shepherd, 75 of Mt. Carmel, TN went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at his residence. To view arrangements and survivors, please visit www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent, Church Hill is serving the Shepherd family.
