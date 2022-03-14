MT CARMEL – Rev. Edward Reed Shepherd, 75 of Mt Carmel, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March10, 2022 at his residence. Born in Kingsport, he had been a resident of Mt Carmel since 2003. Edward was saved on March 17, 1973 and ordained as a minister in 1974. He had pastored Moore’s Memorial Church and was assistant pastor at Forest View Church. He was currently a member of Way of Life Baptist Church where he preached, taught Sunday school, and drove the church bus. Edward was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in Vietnam 1968-1969 and Desert Storm 1990-1991. His rank was SFC and he received the Purple Heart, Bronze Star and many more medals. He retired from Kingsport Press in 2001.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Lorene Shepherd; son, Scott Shepherd; brother, Johnny Shepherd; brothers-in-law Carl and Roger Hensley; great-granddaughter, Aspen Reese Shepherd; special cousin, Scott Brown.
Edward is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Janice Hensley Shepherd; daughters, Kristie Rogers (David) and Tammy McCormick; son, Josh Shepherd; brothers, Jimmy Shepherd (Les) and Harvey Shepherd (Brenda); sister, Connie Gallagher (Robert); brothers-in-law, Archie Hensley (Sharon) and Rev. James Hensley (Penny); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A military graveside service will be held at 2 pm Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Mtn Home National Cemetery with American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 conducting the rites. Pastor Johnny Gibson will also officiate. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 pm.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Shepherd family.