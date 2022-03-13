MT. CARMEL - Rev. Edward Reed Shepherd, 75 of Mt. Carmel, TN went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at his residence. To view arrangements and survivors, please visit www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent, Church Hill is serving the Shepherd family.
Trending Now
-
KFD finds man's body at fire scene
-
Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Authority looking to start The Grove and Big Elm
-
'It was pure heart' — Lady Warriors win sixth state title with dramatic comeback
-
Dolly on hand to preview theme park's 37th season, which begins Saturday
-
State comptroller: Sullivan school officials responsible for negative findings in financial audit