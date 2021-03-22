KINGSPORT - Rev. Earl Leon Dunn, age 93, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord and his loving wife, Margaret, on Friday, March 19, 2021 at home surrounded by his family.
Earl will lie in state from 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in downtown Kingsport. Funeral services will begin at 6:00 pm with Pastor Eddie Whitley officiating. Special music will be provided by granddaughter, Ashleigh Miller and Pastor Eddie Whitley. Entombment services will be held privately on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Kingsport.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nursing staff at the Mountain Home VA Medical Center, Avalon Hospice, Comfort Keepers and Rev. Clarence and Jean Bear for their love and support for Earl during his time of declining health.
