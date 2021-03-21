KINGSPORT - Rev. Earl Leon Dunn, age 93, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord and his loving wife, Margaret, on Friday, March 19, 2021 at home surrounded by his family. He was a veteran of the United States Military having proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Following his service, he was saved at a tent revival where Rev. Oliver B. Green was preaching. He spent the majority of his life as a Christian minister serving various churches throughout the area and attended Oak Drive Baptist Church in Kingsport. Earl had worked at Dunn and Sons Jewelry Store, Kingsport Press and Arcadia Graphics, where he worked as a hand binder, producing custom leather-bound books for dignitaries. In his spare time, he enjoyed tinkering with electronics, doing outside yardwork and watching a good western. Most of all, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to all who loved him.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Margaret H. Dunn; and parents, Hildren Leon and Erma Linnes Wilkinson Dunn.
He is survived by his devoted daughter and caregivers, Linda Whitley and her husband, Larry; grandson, Aaron Whitley (Beth); granddaughter, Ashleigh Miller (Mitch); 4 great-grandchildren, Eli and Bailey Whitley, Hadley Hensley and Conner Kay Miller; and a host of extended family and friends.
Earl will lie in state from 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in downtown Kingsport. Funeral services will begin at 6:00 pm with Pastor Eddie Whitley officiating. Special music will be provided by granddaughter, Ashleigh Miller and Pastor Eddie Whitley. Entombment services will be held privately on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Kingsport.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nursing staff at the Mountain Home VA Medical Center, Avalon Hospice, Comfort Keepers and Rev. Clarence and Jean Bear for their love and support for Earl during his time of declining health.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home in downtown Kingsport is proudly serving the Dunn family.