SEVIERVILLE - The Rev. Dr. H. Eddie Fox died on July 28, 2021, in Sevierville, Tennessee. He was born on July 26, 1938, in the Waldens Creek Community of Sevier County, Tennessee, and has been called "one of the most visible evangelistic faces in the Methodist/Wesleyan movement in our lifetime" by Bishop Michael Watson, a retired bishop in the United Methodist Church. "Eddie Fox has preached to more people and taught faith sharing to more people than anyone on earth." Dr. Fox grew up in Waldens Creek United Methodist Church. By age 9 he wanted to be a follower of Jesus. By age 16, he knew he wanted to be a preacher like his grandfather, and at age 17, he received his license to preach. He attended Sevier County High School, graduated from Hiwassee Junior College, Tennessee Wesleyan College, B.A., Emory University, M.Div., and Vanderbilt University, D. Min. He also received Doctor of Divinity Degrees from Tennessee Wesleyan College and Asbury Theological School. In 1959, he married the love of his life, Mary Nell Leuty, and together they embarked on a partnership and ministry together that spanned 62 years. An ordained elder in the Holston Conference for the United Methodist Church, Dr. Fox served churches in Virginia and Tennessee before joining the Board of Discipleship for the United Methodist Church, which later became the United Methodist Discipleship Ministries. He was there 15 years and served as head of evangelism for the last 6 years. Dr. Fox was also on the faculty of Billy Graham School of Evangelism for 15 years. Prior to his retirement at age 78 years, Dr. Fox was the Executive Director for World Evangelism for the World Methodist Council. He served in this capacity for over 25 years, creating such programs as Order of the FLAME and Connecting Congregations for Christ. He is the author of several books including, Grace-Esteem, Inherit the Kingdom, and Living a New Life. He and George Morris wrote, Let the Redeemed of the Lord Say So, and Faith-Sharing and developed the widely used "Faith-Sharing" Wesleyan resources and the Faith Sharing New Testament published in English and translated in over 40 languages. In 2013, Dr. Fox received the "Distinguished Alumni Award in service to the Church" from Candler School of Theology, Emory University. Dean Jan Love stated, "He inspires many in the Wesleyan family around the world with deep dedication to proclaiming the gospel of Jesus Christ.... His work to bring various denominations within the Wesleyan tradition together across national and cultural boundaries has few equals in recent generations." Dr. Fox was a beloved father, grandfather and father-in-law to daughter, Gaye Nell, husband, Larry Heck, and grandsons, William and Simon; son, Timothy, wife Joelle, and granddaughter, Jasmine and grandson, Riley; son, Thomas, wife Jan and granddaughter, Arden and grandson, Grayson. He is also survived by his brother, Dr. William R. Fox and wife, Mary Hester, and nephews, Robert, Andrew, and Anthony "Gib" Fox; brother-in-law, Bill Barker and niece, Christy Barker; brother-in-law, Thomas Leuty and wife, Pat, and sister-in-law, Moya Leuty and nephew, James Leuty. He was also a beloved nephew to Omer Perryman.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Marshall B. Fox and Geneva Perryman; his sister, Judy Gail Barker; his nieces, Jennifer Barker and Janice Leuty; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, J.B. and Leta Leuty; and brother-in-law, James H. Leuty.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (central time) at Hermitage United Methodist Church, 205 Belinda Dr., Hermitage, Tennessee 37076.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to "The Dr. H. Eddie and Mary Nell Fox Endowment for Evangelism" c/o The Foundation for Evangelism, P.O. Box 985, Lake Junaluska, NC 28745. Please make checks payable to The Foundation for Evangelism and include "Fox Endowment" in the memo. Gifts can also be made online at https://foundationforevangelism.org/foxendowment/