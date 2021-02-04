KINGSPORT - Rev. Dr. Cecil Clark Sturgill, 81 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 1, 2021 at his residence. Born in Bluefield, WV, he had lived in Kingsport most of his adult life. Rev. Sturgill graduated from Temple University and later received Honorary Doctorates from Crown College and Belle Meadows Baptist College. He was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church where he had pastored for over 50 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Arnold Sturgill (1-17-2021); his parents, O.V. and Leola Blevins Sturgill; brother, Richard “Dick” Sturgill; brother-in-law, Walter Foulke.
Pastor Sturgill is survived by his son, Jeff Sturgill and wife Melissa; granddaughter, Olivia Sturgill; sisters, Patricia Smith (Con) and Micheal “Bookie” Foulke; brothers, Arlen Sturgill (Elizabeth); sister-in-law, Barbara Sturgill; many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 pm Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Mount Rose Cemetery, 10069 Cresent Road, Glade Springs, VA with Dr. Austin Cook, Rev. Cody Sturgill and Rev. Doug Overbay officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery. Pallbearers will be Rob Fleming, Jack Prince, Harold Lane, Will Robinette, Joel Phillips and Richard Blevins. Honorary pallbearers will be his nephews and the Men of the Church.
The family asked that all attendees wear mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church, 1444 Bloomingdale Rd, Kingsport, TN 37660.
