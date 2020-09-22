KINGSPORT - Rev. Dean A. Sturgill, 80, of Kingsport, passed away, Monday, September 21, 2020, at the Holston Valley Medical Center.
Dean was a lifelong resident of Kingsport. He was the son of the late Watson and Edna Sturgill.
Dean was a member of Blessed Hope Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, Dean was preceded in death by one brother, Douglas Sturgill.
Survivors include his wife of fifteen years, Betty Jennings Sturgill; two adopted sons, Chris Bloomer 12 years old and Jesse Bloomer 15 years old; in addition to five adult sons and four adult daughters; three brothers, Dallas Sturgill and his wife Thelma, Darrell Sturgill and his wife Mary and Dale Sturgill and his wife Sonya; one sister, Annette Collier and her husband Ray.
The family of Rev. Dean A. Sturgill will receive friends from 12 to 1:30 pm Friday, September 25, 2020, at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 1:30 pm with Pastor Travis Pierson officiating. The graveside committal service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
