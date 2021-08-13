MOUNT CARMEL - Rev. Clarence Necessary, 84 of Mount Carmel, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at his residence following an extended illness.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home.
A funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Fred Redman, Bro Charlie McCloud, Bro Darrell Dalton officiating.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 pm Sunday at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 pm. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
