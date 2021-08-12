MOUNT CARMEL - Rev. Clarence Necessary, 84 of Mount Carmel, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at his residence following an extended illness. He was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and was a general contractor, building several houses over the years. Rev. Necessary was pastor of New Testament Church of Jesus Christ for 42 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bertha Necessary; his parents, Guy and Betty Lawson Necessary; and 3 brothers.
Clarence is survived by his daughters, Teresa Gilliam (Tim), Judy Johnson (David), Jill Larkey (Gene) and Leah Simpson (Jeff); sons, Jeff Necessary (Kim) and Paul Necessary; 14 grandchildren;16 great-grandchildren; sister, Anna Light; brother, Daniel Necessary; special nephew, Johnny Necessary; special niece, Melissa Castell; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home.
A funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Fred Redman, Bro Charlie McCloud, Bro Darrell Dalton officiating.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 pm Sunday at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 pm. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
