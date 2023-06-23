And how shall they preach, except they be sent? As it is written. How beautiful are the feet of them that preach the gospel of peace and bring glad tidings of good things! Romans 10:15
DUFFIELD, VA - Charles Oliver Taylor, 84, passed away, Thursday, June 22, 2023, at his residence with his loving family by his side.
Charlie was born in Scott County, VA, on August 19, 1938, to the late Henry Paris Taylor, and Bess (Fields) Taylor.
Charlie was married to the love of his life, Geraldine, for 64 years. He spent his life in ministry, pastoring several churches during his 61 years of preaching for the Lord.
Charlie was also a bus driver for the Scott County School System for over 50 years.
In addition to his parents, his granddaughter, Amanda Cochran; sisters, Dana Light, Katherine Taylor, Carolyn Taylor; and brother, Herman Taylor preceded him in death.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 64 years, Geraldine (Kilgore) Taylor; daughters, Elizabeth Page (Harold), and Patricia Taylor (Bo); sons, Michael Taylor (Angie), and Ricky Taylor (December); sisters, Mary Sims, and Pauline Gates (Bob); sisters-in-law, Judy Taylor, and Syble Dotson; brothers-in-law, Roger Easterling, David Easterling (Debbie), and Gary Taylor; 8 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 2 great- great grandchildren; his church family; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7p.m., Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Services will be conducted at 7:00p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Brother Jerry Hensley, Brother Donald Robbins, and Brother Jimmy Darnell officiating. Blood Bought, Cause One, and Shepard’s Chapel Singers will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 26, 2023, at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:15a.m., to go in procession to the graveside service.
Roger Easterling, David Easterling, Wayne Robbins, Delmar Rhoton, Jeremy Cochran, and T.J. Harless will serve as pallbearers. Friends and family will serve as honorary pallbearers.