KINGSPORT - Rev. Charles Poteat, 83, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Monday, January 25, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born July 16, 1937, in Big Timber, MT to the late Harrison and Gertrude Gibson Poteat.
Charles was a loving and faithful “man of God” who served the Lord in full time ministry for over forty years. He served in Evangelism and pastored churches in the Raleigh, NC area and Cleveland, TN.
Charles loved his family dearly and enjoyed traveling the world sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ and was a NFL football fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Bissette Poteat; nine brothers and sisters.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Margaret ‘Margie” Minton Poteat; daughters, Sherry Stewart, Lorrie Sellers and husband, Brent; granddaughters, Ashley Hall and husband, Brian, Brittany Stewart; great-grandchildren, Camden Hall and Lila Hall; sister, Edith McNevin and husband, Harry; numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm Friday, January 29, 2021, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Curt Minton and Pastor Brent Sellers will officiate. A Eulogy will be given by his daughter, Lorrie Sellers.
The Celebration of Life Service may be viewed live by visiting https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=161162427197274
The Graveside Service will follow at 3:00 pm in Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family members will serve as pallbearers.
The family respectfully requests those attending the services to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to I Am Outreach Ministries, P.O. Box 1242, Knightdale, NC 27545.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff at Crown Cypress Assisted Living, the nurses and doctors on the third and sixth floors at Holston Valley Medical Center and Amedisys Hospice. A special thank you to Elaine Minton for your unending support, care and love.
The care of Rev. Charles Poteat and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.