CHURCH HILL – Rev. Charles “Junior” Puckett, 78, went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 25, 2021 at his residence.
He was born on December 6, 1942 in Scott County, VA, a son of the late Fonnie and Lizzie (Thompson) Puckett. Rev. Puckett pastored numerous local churches. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in Germany. He was a loving husband, father, papaw and friend and will be dearly missed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Kathleen Puckett; brother, Rev. Ronald Puckett and nephew, Shannon Rhoton.
Surviving are his loving wife of 55 years, Sue Puckett, of the home; daughters, Kim Lee and husband Johnny, Ft. Blackmore, VA; Christine Burke and husband Adam, Kingsport, TN; grandchildren, Derrick (Jessica) Bowen, Sabrina Sawyer, Dalton Sawyer, Ashtin Burke, Haley Burke and Brandon Lee; great – Grandchildren, Gabe Lee, Mckiuh Johnson, Mickey Johnson, Riley Bowen, Maddox Johnson, Ezruh Ashworth, Krestley Lee, Maverick Burke and one great grandchild expected in October; niece, Brenda Rhoton; nephew, Ronnie Puckett; several great nieces and nephews; very special friend, JM Dorton.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 7:00 pm Thursday, January 28, 2021 in the Scott County Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Robbie Dockery and Pastor Terry Rhoton officiating. Pastor Kevin Sanders will be providing a Eulogy.
Military graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 pm Friday, January 29, 2021 at the Cowden Cemetery, Ft. Blackmore, VA with the Hawkins County Color Guard providing the military honors.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone planning to attend the services at the funeral home and cemetery are asked to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
Pallbearers will be Logan Starnes, Derrick Bowen, Harold Hall, Mike Brickey, Brandon Lee and Aaron Dingus.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Randy Lee, Johnny Lee, JM Dorton, Adam Burke, Danny Watson, Jeff Watson, Dalton Sawyer and Ronnie Puckett.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Smoky Mountain Hospice and Melissa Ealey.
To express condolences to the Puckett family, please visit our website www.cartertrent.com
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the Puckett family.