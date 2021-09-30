MORRISTOWN - Rev. Charles Edward Walker Sr. of Morristown, TN passed away on September 28th, at Hamblin Medical Center after an extended illness. Charles was born on September 15, 1948, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to James and Mabel Conner. He was a US Marine Veteran serving in Vietnam. He was employed at Roberson Steel and Conner Well Service before beginning his career with Wal-Mart. He worked his way through the ranks retiring as an Assistant Store Manager. He was saved and called to ministry in 1969. In 1973 he became a licensed minster with the Church of God, headquartered in Cleveland, Tennessee. During his years of ministry, he earned the rank of Ordained Bishop and pastored churches in Oklahoma and Louisiana. He married Sharon Madonna Reeves in 1969 and she was by his side as a faithful companion in life and ministry until his passing.
Charles’ favorite scripture, Hebrews 12:2 tells us to us, fix our eyes on Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith; He is the one who will get us to the finish line.
Charles was preceded in death by his father, James Conner; mother, Mabel Walker; daughter, Kimberly Walker; sister, Dorothy Colbaugh; and brothers, Glenn Conner and Mike Conner.
He is survived by his wife Sharon of Morristown, TN; sons, Charles Walker Jr. (Sherri) of Tavares, FL, Kelly Walker (Kim) of Perry, FL, Kevin Walker (Kari) of Rogersville, TN; sister, Shirley Walker (Jack) of Corinth, TX; brother, Robert Conner (Hanna) of Luther, OK; brother, David Conner (Martha) of Luther, Ok; sister, Martha Ellis of Choctaw, OK; brother, Eugene Walker of Oklahoma City, OK; brother, Leon Walker (Angie) of Midwest City, OK; grandchildren, John Walker, Kimberly Walker, Zach Walker (Faith), TJ Walker, Caleb Walker, Jacob Walker, Daniel Merry; great granddaughter, Zayden Merry; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Monday, October 4, 2021, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home, Rogersville, Tn. with funeral service to follow at 12 pm with Rev. Charles Walker Jr. and Rev. Tony Justice officiating. Military graveside service will follow immediately in Highland Cemetery, Rogersville, TN. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.