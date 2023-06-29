Rev. Boda Lee Lawson Jun 29, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Rev. Boda Lee Lawson, 78, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, June 27, 2023.The family will receive friends Saturday, July 1, 2023, 11:00 am until 12:45 pm in the funeral home chapel.A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor Mike Hackler officiating.Honors will be accorded by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department.Graveside Service will follow at the Benton Family Cemetery, Duffield, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.comThe care of Boda Lee Lawson and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News The Kingsport community spirit is alive and well Two Dobyns-Bennett graduates chosen as Haslam Leadership Scholars Visitors see state park through a new world of color Bays Mountain partners with nonprofit to raise funds for playground Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Kingsport metro area Editorial: Dennis Phillips was the perfect choice to launch NETNHub Local Events