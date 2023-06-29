KINGSPORT - Rev. Boda Lee Lawson, 78, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

The family will receive friends Saturday, July 1, 2023, 11:00 am until 12:45 pm in the funeral home chapel.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you