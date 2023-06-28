KINGSPORT - Rev. Boda Lee Lawson, 78, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
He was born July 4, 1944, in Scott County, VA to the late William and Hazel Benton Lawson.
KINGSPORT - Rev. Boda Lee Lawson, 78, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
He was born July 4, 1944, in Scott County, VA to the late William and Hazel Benton Lawson.
Boda was a loving and caring Christian gentleman. He was the Assistant Pastor at New Melody Church in Duffield, VA and actively shared his faith with family, friends and co-workers.
He enjoyed carving, sculptures, painting, engraving, making crafts, carpentry, hunting and fishing. Boda had authored four books.
Boda was in law enforcement for thirty-seven years and retired as Chief Deputy with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department where he received numerous awards.
He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, National Sheriff’s Association, and graduated from the F.B.I. Academy where he was a special agent. Boda was also a member of the Masons and Gideon’s International.
In addition to his parents, Boda was preceded in death by his mom, Ruby Lawson; brother, Glen Lawson; infant sister, Goldie Lawson; stepdaughter, Tina Daniels; sister, Doris Lawson.
Those left to cherish Boda’s memory are his daughters, Leea Deann Sensabaugh (Paul) and Deanna Lee Cassidy (Chuck); nine siblings; grandchildren, Greg Christian, Logan Smith and Leanne Madison (Cass); great-grandchildren, Graham “Eli” Christian, Bayleigh Grace Christian, Olivia Riley Madison and Brooklyn Madison; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Saturday, July 1, 2023, 11:00 am until 12:45 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor Mike Hackler officiating.
Honors will be accorded by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department.
Graveside Service will follow at the Benton Family Cemetery, Duffield, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Boda Lee Lawson and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.