GATE CITY, VA - Rev. Bob Ray Lane, passed away peacefully on the morning of October 3rd, 2022 when his Lord and Savior called his name. Bob was born in Daniel Boone, Scott County, Virginia on August 26, 1930. He lived in the Nottingham community of Southwest Virginia most of his life.
Bob joined the Army National Guard where he attained the rank of First Lieutenant and accepted the honor of company commander of the 1030th Engineering Battalion. Bob retired from the Guard with 22 years of service. Bob was also a faithful servant of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He pastored two churches, one in Clinchport for a short time and Roadside Missionary Baptist Church in Snowflake, VA for over 40 years. Bob’s first love was sharing The Gospel of Jesus with anyone that had ears to hear and leading them down the road to salvation. He was an avid reader of the Bible, and his favorite passage was Psalms 23. The love of his life in marriage is his beloved “sugar-booger” Bettie Ruth. They met as young teens and married in 1949. Their devoted 73 years of marriage is a true example of lasting love and friendship that stood the test of time. He retired from Mead Corporation after 40 years and 7 months.
Bob was preceded in death by his mother, Estelle Davidson Lane; father Clarence Lane and wife Bessie; brother, H.C. Lane; half- sister, Brenda Riddle; half- brother, Rick Lane; and special niece, Trica Carol Cross. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Bettie Daugherty Lane; sons, Benny (Judy) Lane and Barry (Mary) Lane; grandchildren, Allen Lane and Marshelley McGhee; David (Jessica) Lane; and Kimberly Gibson; great grandchildren, Shayla Lane, Blake Gibson, and Ryan Lane; special half-sister, Janet Lane Nickle Murty; very special nieces and nephew that he was “Daddy Bob” to.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 6, 2022, from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA with graveside services to follow at Holston View Cemetery. Rev. Barry Lane and Rev. Phillip Lane will be officiating with Joshua Taylor providing the music. Military honors will be presented by American Legion Honor Guard 3/265. Grandchildren and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Friends may also call at the residence. The family respectfully requests visitors to wear a face covering when visiting the home.
Special thanks are extended to all his Health Care Workers at Virginia Gardens at the Village at Allandale.