GATE CITY, VA - Rev. Bob Ray Lane, passed away peacefully on the morning of October 3rd, 2022 when his Lord and Savior called his name. Bob was born in Daniel Boone, Scott County, Virginia on August 26, 1930. He lived in the Nottingham community of Southwest Virginia most of his life.

Bob joined the Army National Guard where he attained the rank of First Lieutenant and accepted the honor of company commander of the 1030th Engineering Battalion. Bob retired from the Guard with 22 years of service. Bob was also a faithful servant of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He pastored two churches, one in Clinchport for a short time and Roadside Missionary Baptist Church in Snowflake, VA for over 40 years. Bob’s first love was sharing The Gospel of Jesus with anyone that had ears to hear and leading them down the road to salvation. He was an avid reader of the Bible, and his favorite passage was Psalms 23. The love of his life in marriage is his beloved “sugar-booger” Bettie Ruth. They met as young teens and married in 1949. Their devoted 73 years of marriage is a true example of lasting love and friendship that stood the test of time. He retired from Mead Corporation after 40 years and 7 months.

