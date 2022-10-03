Rev. Bob R. Lane Oct 3, 2022 10 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GATE CITY, VA - Rev. Bob R. Lane, 92 of Gate City, VA went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 3, 2022. Arrangement will be announced later by COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA. Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Va Gate City Bob R. Lane Christianity Funeral Home Weber City Arrangement Lord Recommended for you