ROGERSVILLE - Rev. Arry Eldridge Hickman, age 79, of Rogersville, appeared in the presence of his Lord on January 5, 2023.
To live in eternity, a servant of Jesus Christ and a minister of the Gospel. He preached the Gospel through the surrounding counties blessing many people, seeing many souls saved and baptizing many. He was former Pastor of Long Hollow, Pink Hill, and Jenkins Chapel Primitive Baptist Churches. He was a member of Pilgrims Rest Primitive Baptist Church. He was an old time Preacher who practiced what he preached. He was married to Opal Anderson Hickman on April 11, 1964, for 59 wonderful years.
He was a loving husband and devoted father and grandfather. He did upholstery work and was a farmer. He was saved at a revival at Long Hollow Church in October of 1967. The revival was held by Elder Emory Russell and Evangelist Pat Hammonds, 52 souls professed faith in our Lord and Savior. He was baptized Dec. 5, 1967. He was then called to preach the Gospel on July 8, 1970 and was ordained as a minister on Nov. 6, 1971.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Louise Hickman; brothers, Guy, Alvin, Andrew, Ralph, and Wayne Hickman; sisters, Shirley Moffitt and Margie Hutchins; grandfather and grandmother Martin and Cora Christian; and several aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his loving wife, Opal Hickman; son, David Hickman; granddaughter, Brittany Hickman, who was the joy of his life; great-granddaughter, Ryleigh; sister, Inez LaFollette; brother, Dewey Hickman; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 8:00pm with Rev. Jerry Hickman and Rev. David Smith officiating. Graveside service will be held Sunday, January 8, 2023, at 1:00 pm in Bethel Church Cemetery.