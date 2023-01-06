ROGERSVILLE - Rev. Arry Eldridge Hickman, age 79, of Rogersville, appeared in the presence of his Lord on January 5, 2023.

To live in eternity, a servant of Jesus Christ and a minister of the Gospel. He preached the Gospel through the surrounding counties blessing many people, seeing many souls saved and baptizing many. He was former Pastor of Long Hollow, Pink Hill, and Jenkins Chapel Primitive Baptist Churches. He was a member of Pilgrims Rest Primitive Baptist Church. He was an old time Preacher who practiced what he preached. He was married to Opal Anderson Hickman on April 11, 1964, for 59 wonderful years.

