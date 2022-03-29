CHURCH HILL - Retired Master Sergeant Alex Jerry Leonard Sr, age 75, of Church Hill, TN, passed away on Monday, March 28th, 2022. He retired from the Air Force in 1991 after 22 years of service and serving in Vietnam.
While in the Air Force, Alex became an Alcohol and Drug Counselor. After his retirement, he continued counseling in treatment centers and prisons. In 2012, he retired a second time where he was the Therapeutic Community Director at the Tennessee Prison for Women in Nashville, TN. Counseling and helping others was his passion. Having almost 45 years of sobriety himself this coming June, he loved sharing his experience, strength, and hope with those suffering from alcoholism and addiction in hopes of helping them recover. He was also responsible for teaching the required classes, training, and overseeing the hours required for future Alcohol and Drug Counselors to obtain their licenses.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Alexander and Ester Leonard; brothers, Clay, Ted, John, and Gene Leonard; sisters, Peggy Yates and Elizabeth Gragg; sons, Daniel and Alex (Jr.) Leonard; twin daughters, Lorna and Lorana Leonard; doggie children, Sweetiepie, Samson, and Paris.
Alex is survived by his wife, Gail Leonard, and their doggie child, Punk; sons, Nelson (Tammie) Leonard and Jason (Joni) Leonard; stepsons, Scott Christian, Todd Christian, and Mario (Teresa) Legaspi; stepdaughter, Vangie (Alfred) Jones; sister, Judy (Jim) Carlson; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
There will be no services at this time. We will have a Celebration of his life sometime in the near future.
Memorial contributions can be made to https://drugfree.org/article/other-ways-to-give/ in memory of Alex and as a tribute to his life's work.
The family wants to thank the Veteran's Administration, Holston Manor, and Amedisys Hospice for the care and compassion they showed to Alex and his wife.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Leonard family.