Our precious mother, Retha Mae Testerman, age 86, sadly passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023. She was surrounded by her children who loved her dearly and will miss her terribly. She was a wonderful mother who devoted her life to her family. She was always there for us and we will miss her guidance and influence daily. She loved reading the Bible, spending time with her family and collecting recipes. Retha had many friends and was a well-loved member of the First Freewill Baptist Church of Surgoinsville and her community.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ray Testerman; sons, Daryl and Steven Testerman; and brothers, Kenny Davidson and Tommy Cox.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you