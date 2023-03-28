Our precious mother, Retha Mae Testerman, age 86, sadly passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023. She was surrounded by her children who loved her dearly and will miss her terribly. She was a wonderful mother who devoted her life to her family. She was always there for us and we will miss her guidance and influence daily. She loved reading the Bible, spending time with her family and collecting recipes. Retha had many friends and was a well-loved member of the First Freewill Baptist Church of Surgoinsville and her community.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ray Testerman; sons, Daryl and Steven Testerman; and brothers, Kenny Davidson and Tommy Cox.
She is survived by her children, Dennis Testerman, Brenda Shepherd (Dean), Donald Testerman, Mark Testerman (Jennifer) and Kevin Testerman; grandchildren, Alex Shepherd, Seth Testerman, Stephanie Testerman, Samantha Mayes (Lucas) and Samuel Testerman; sisters, Tempie Lawson (Henry), Patsy Crockett and Adeline Cope; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 pm in the chapel with Pastor Jesse Hartgrove and Rev. Ed Maynard officiating. Interment will follow at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens.