BIG STONE GAP, VA - Reta Shoop Fox, 70, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus, on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at her home.
She was a lifelong resident of Big Stone Gap, having grown up in the Crackers Neck community. She was an honored member of the Cedar Ridge Freewill Baptist Church, where she served as secretary/treasurer for 41 years. She loved collecting foxes and angels. She especially loved being “Nana” to her grandchildren and “Nannie” to her great grandson and step great grandson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George H. and Bonnie Ruth (Dickenson) Shoop; sister, Neva Brooks; and niece, Amanda Brooks.
Surviving are her husband of 51 years, Joe Fox; children, Maggie Dalton and husband, Chris, Mark Fox and Kevin Fox; grandchildren, Kasey Cantrell and husband, Tyler, Nicholas Dalton and Jared Dalton; great grandson, Mason Cantrell; step great grandson, Jace Cantrell; sister, Linda Laster and husband, Tommy; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Avenue, E., Big Stone Gap. The funeral service will follow at 7:00pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor James Holcomb officiating.
Burial will be conducted at the Barker Cemetery, Crackers Neck at 11:00am on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:30am on Wednesday to go in procession.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to remember Reta in your hearts.
