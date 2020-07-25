KINGSPORT - Reta Pratt Burke, 85, Kingsport, TN, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many, passed peacefully in her sleep July 23, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 4-6:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Steve Lay and Rev. Aaron Price officiating.
The graveside service will be held on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at East Lawn Memorial Park. Those planning to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Howard, Michael Owens, Gary Lloyd, Freddy Baker, Don Harris, Daryl Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to her churches, Promise Ministries Church 2244 Hall St., Kingsport, TN 37660, or to Serenity Baptist Church, 208 Main St., Church Hill, TN 37645.
Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of Reta Pratt Burke.