KINGSPORT - Reta Pratt Burke, 85, Kingsport, TN, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many, passed peacefully in her sleep July 23, 2020. She attended Promise Ministries Church and Serenity Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, W. Ray Burke; sisters, Irene Pratt and Annalee Ford; and brothers, Ray and James Pratt.
Reta is survived by her daughters, Vanessa Howard (Gary Lloyd) and Teresa Hicks (Jim DeVault); grandchildren, Amanda Howard, Adam Bear and Shannon (Michael) Owens; great-grandchildren, Matthew Howard, and Camden and Makinzy Owens; brothers, JR (Hazel) Pratt, Tom (Billie) Pratt, and Glenn Pratt; several nieces and nephews; and all of her extended family that knew her as Mama Reta.
The family will receive friends from 4-6:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Steve Lay and Rev. Aaron Price officiating.
The graveside service will be held on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at East Lawn Memorial Park. Those planning to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Howard, Michael Owens, Gary Lloyd, Freddy Baker, Don Harris, Daryl Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to her churches, Promise Ministries Church 2244 Hall St., Kingsport, TN 37660, or to Serenity Baptist Church, 208 Main St., Church Hill, TN 37645.