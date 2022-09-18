NORTON, VA – Reta Jo Roberts, 89, died Saturday, September 17, 2022, at her home. Reta was an LPN having worked at St. Mary’s Hospital 37 years before her retirement in 2005. She was a member of the Park Avenue Baptist Church in Norton. She was the daughter of the late Conley Mesby Castle and Evelyn Lee Akers Castle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Randy Castle and Terry Castle.
She is survived by her daughter, Pam Roberts of Wise, Va.; six brothers, Ollan Cassell and his wife Kathy, Bob Cassell and his wife Mary Ann, Billy Cassell and his companion Linda Rogers, Verl Cassell and his wife Alex, Jerl Cassell and his wife Glenda, and Danny Castle and his wife Linda; several nieces and nephews; and special friend and caregiver, Margaret Tate.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. Funeral services will follow at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Dr. Tom Renfro officiating. Graveside committal services will be conducted at 11 am Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:30 am to travel in procession to the cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Randy “Doc” Castle Scholarship Fund, c/o MECC Foundation, 3441 Mountain Empire Rd., Big Stone Gap, VA 24219 or by visiting www.meccfoundation.org/give.
Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the Roberts family.