GREEN SHED COMMUNITY - Reta Charlton Gardner, 100, of the Green Shed Community, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at her home.
She was a wife, mother, homemaker, and minister’s wife for 64 years.
Reta was a member of Union Temple Free Will Baptist Church and the Ladies Auxiliary. She was an active member of the Bethesda Home Demonstration Club.
Survivors include one son: Bill E. Gardner Jr. and special friend: Lisa Catron; one daughter and son-in-law: Pam and Oscar McAmis; one granddaughter and her husband: Mandee and Jamie Young; two great-grandsons: Trey and Tyler Massengill; one sister-in-law: Lovis Gardner; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; special friends: Paul and Genevieve Bolton, Kathy Crawford, Faye Idell, Linda Smith, Rhonda Earwood, Roger Woolsey, Peggy Gross, Lucy Penley, friends of Union Temple FWB Church, and friends from all the churches where she and Preacher Bill pastored.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Preacher Bill Gardner; parents: Ebb and Rosa Charlton; and sister: Neola Charlton.
The family will receive friends from 4 – 7 p.m. on Friday at Union Temple Free Will Baptist Church, 9680 Kingsport Highway, Chuckey, TN.
Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Union Temple FWB Church with the Rev. Keith Williams and the Rev. Billy Gragg officiating. Interment will be in Bethesda Cemetery in the Green Shed Community.
Active pallbearers will be Roger Woolsey, William Jennings, Sammy Haren, Tony Gardner, Leonard Gardner, and Lynn Gardner.
Honorary pallbearers will be Paul Bolton, Larry Sauceman, Jim Rich, Charles Charlton, Roger Dykes, and the deacons and trustees of Union Temple FWB Church.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
