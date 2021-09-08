CHURCH HILL – Reta Caldwell, 72, entered into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Church Hill Healthcare and Rehab with her loving daughter and family by her side.
A visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Dr. Dustin Williams officiating. Music will be provided by Brian Henry and Beverly Williams. The family recommends masks to be worn but they are not required. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Christian Bend Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:00 AM to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Roberts, Charles Tiller, Aaron Tiller, Kenny Sykes, Taylor Sykes, Connor Sykes, Jordan Caldwell, and Andrew Locke. Honorary Pallbearers will be brothers-in-law and members of Lynn Garden Baptist Church.
A special thanks to Amedisys Hospice, Erica Brooks, and Chrissy Roberts for the loving care they provided to Reta.
