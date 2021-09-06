CHURCH HILL – Reta Caldwell, 72, entered into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Church Hill Healthcare and Rehab with her loving daughter and family by her side.
Reta was born on July 26, 1949, in Kingsport, TN to Harold and Lucy Dye Barrett. Reta played the piano for 50+ years at Lynn Garden Baptist Church where she was a faithful member since she was a child. She had a strong belief in Christ and always showed the love of Jesus through her sweet smile. Her testimony of faith was evident to all who knew her. She had a courageous battle with dementia and complications of COVID-19.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jerry Vanice Caldwell; parents, Harold and Lucy Dye Barrett.
Reta is survived by her daughter, Holly Sykes (Jason); stepchildren, Kevin Caldwell (Shawn), Brian Caldwell, Lisa Duncan (Bart); grandchildren, Kenneth Sykes, Taylor Sykes and Connor Sykes, Tyler Caldwell and Jordan Caldwell (Stephanie), Chasity, Makayla, Johnathan, Joshua; great grandchildren, Bowen Sykes, Bentley, and Paisley Caldwell; sister, Ruth Ann Tiller (Charles); special nephew, Aaron Tiller (Carrie); special family members, Dustin and Michelle Williams, Halle Grace and Max Williams, Geraldine Sykes; special childhood friend, Jean Bishop Lund.
A visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Dr. Dustin Williams officiating. Music will be provided by Brian Henry and Beverly Williams. The family recommends masks to be worn but they are not required. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Christian Bend Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:00 AM to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Roberts, Charles Tiller, Aaron Tiller, Kenny Sykes, Taylor Sykes, Connor Sykes, Jordan Caldwell, and Andrew Locke. Honorary Pallbearers will be brothers-in-law and members of Lynn Garden Baptist Church.
A special thanks to Amedisys Hospice, Erica Brooks, and Chrissy Roberts for the loving care they provided to Reta.
To leave an online message for the Caldwell family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Caldwell family.