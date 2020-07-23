Reta Burke Jul 23, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Reta Burke, passed away at her home Thursday, July 23, 2020.Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kingsport Reta Burke Funeral Home Arrangement Pass Away Recommended for you Trending Now Longtime Hawkins educator Bobby Wines dies in suspected swimming accident Hawkins police blotter: Accused drug trafficker found passed out in yard Parent waiver form for COVID-19 removed from Kingsport school website Caden "Lucas" Williams Oh, to be Mr. & Mrs. John B. Dennis in 1940 Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.