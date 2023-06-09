ROGERSVILLE - Renfro Blackburn "Buddy" Baird, III, age 63, of Rogersville, passed away Friday, June 9, 2023 at Signature Healthcare of Rogersville after a period of declining health.

He was a member of Rogersville First United Methodist Church. Buddy graduated from Rogersville High School and attended Appalachian State University where he played football. Buddy graduated from Centre College in Danville, KY and Walter F. George School of Law at Mercer University as a Dr. of Jurisprudence. Practicing law 30+ years, Mr. Baird was appointed by Governor McWherter to the Human Rights Commission. Governor Sundquist appointed Buddy to the Tennessee Wildlife Commission where he served as Chairman, and was also a board member of Tennessee Wildlife Federation. Buddy served as a municipal judge of Bulls Gap. During his legal career, Mr. Baird practiced in the 1st, 3rd, and 4th Judicial Districts, as well as in U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit and in various U.S. Federal Courts. Being involved in political life, Buddy served as Campaign Chair for U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander and U. S. Senator Fred Thompson and was active in U.S. Congressman William "Bill" Jenkins Campaigns. Buddy was an avid hunter and outdoorsman.

