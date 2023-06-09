ROGERSVILLE - Renfro Blackburn "Buddy" Baird, III, age 63, of Rogersville, passed away Friday, June 9, 2023 at Signature Healthcare of Rogersville after a period of declining health.
He was a member of Rogersville First United Methodist Church. Buddy graduated from Rogersville High School and attended Appalachian State University where he played football. Buddy graduated from Centre College in Danville, KY and Walter F. George School of Law at Mercer University as a Dr. of Jurisprudence. Practicing law 30+ years, Mr. Baird was appointed by Governor McWherter to the Human Rights Commission. Governor Sundquist appointed Buddy to the Tennessee Wildlife Commission where he served as Chairman, and was also a board member of Tennessee Wildlife Federation. Buddy served as a municipal judge of Bulls Gap. During his legal career, Mr. Baird practiced in the 1st, 3rd, and 4th Judicial Districts, as well as in U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit and in various U.S. Federal Courts. Being involved in political life, Buddy served as Campaign Chair for U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander and U. S. Senator Fred Thompson and was active in U.S. Congressman William "Bill" Jenkins Campaigns. Buddy was an avid hunter and outdoorsman.
He was preceded in death by his parents Renfro Blackburn Baird, Jr. and Elsie Mae Newman Baird, sister Charlie Baird, and brothers-in-law Tim Ryan and Tom Ehrhard.
Survivors include his wife Bridget Ryan Baird of the home, son Ryan Blackburn Baird of Nashville, sisters Mrs.Elizabeth (Charlie) Allis of United Kingdom, Mrs. Margaret (Ronnie) Price of Rogersville, Ms. Becky Ehrhard of Louisville, KY, brother Mr. Ed (Tammy) Baird of Rogersville, sisters-in-law Mrs. Freddie (Scott) Bleeks of Rogersville, Mrs. Beth (Kurt) Winstead of Nashville, Mrs. Etta (John) Clark of Rogersville, Mrs. Susan Ryan of Rogersville, several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday, June 12, 2023 in the Broome Funeral Home Chapel.
Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Grigsby-Arnott Family Cemetery with Rev. Elaine Ruth and William "Bill" Jenkins officiating.
Those that wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the Cemetery at 10:45 a.m., Tuesday, June 13, 2023.