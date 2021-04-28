KINGSPORT - Renee Allen Pressley, 52, of Kingsport, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
She was born April 22, 1969, in Jackson, MS.
Renee was a loving, caring and committed Christian who loved the Lord with all her heart. She was an active member of Grace Point Fellowship, Kingsport.
Renee enjoyed spending quality time with her family and her sons were the “light of her life.” She was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and enjoyed riding horses, dancing, swimming and was a “movie buff.”
Renee was a licensed cosmetologist and hairdresser and was presently employed at Hair Force Studio, Kingsport.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Rita Irons Allen.
Those left to cherish her memory are her father, James Allen, Sr.; husband, Shawn Pressley; sons, Marcus, Micah and Malachi Dobrovolc; step-daughters, Alisha Pressley and Dominique Pressley; grandson, Damon Collier; brother, James Allen, Jr. (Cassie); sisters, Teresa Slagle (Randy) and Michelle Allen; special friend who was like a sister, Penny Slaughter; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Saturday, May 1, 2021, from 12:00-1:45 pm at Grace Point Fellowship, 130 VFW Road, Kingsport, TN 37663.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2:00 pm with Dr. Phil Hoskins and Pastor Paul Warrick officiating. Music will be under the direction of Brad Potter.
Due to Covid-19 those attending the visitation and service are requested to wear a facial covering and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to Grace Point Fellowship, Pastor Paul, Pastor Phil and Brenda Hoskins for their love, prayers and support during Renee’s battle with cancer.
