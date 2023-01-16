WEBER CITY, VA - Rella Marie (Shell) Tate, 103, Weber City, VA passed away, January 12, 2023, at the residence of her son.

Rella was born in Lee County, VA on November 19, 1919, and was the daughter of the late William and Lily Mae (Vermillion) Shell.

