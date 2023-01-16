WEBER CITY, VA - Rella Marie (Shell) Tate, 103, Weber City, VA passed away, January 12, 2023, at the residence of her son.
Rella was born in Lee County, VA on November 19, 1919, and was the daughter of the late William and Lily Mae (Vermillion) Shell.
In addition to her parents, her husband, Grover Madison Tate, grandson, Todd Sturm, great grandson, Jarom Farr, sisters, Nancy (Shell) Johnson, Jean (Shell) Bray, and Wanda (Shell) McConnell, brothers, Everett Shell, Charles Shell, Eddie Shell, and Harold Shell, and son-in-law, Ralph Wallin preceded her in death.
She is survived by her daughters, Phyllis (Tate) Wallin, Linda (Tate) Sturm and husband, Brent, Cathy (Tate) Holland, and husband, Dennis, son, Gerald and wife, Pat (Reed) Tate, 11 grandchildren, 30 plus great grandchildren, numerous great- great grandchildren, sisters-in-law, Wenonah (Cornett) Shell and Sue (Tate) Moiser, brothers-in-law, Robert McConnell and Billy Reynolds, special friend, Mary Clabaugh, along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at the Gate City Funeral Home and other times at the residence of her son and daughter-in-law, Gerald and Pat Tate. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Gordon McBride and Pastor Michael Vaughn officiating,
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Oak Hill Memorial Park, Kingsport, TN. Travis Sturm, Wesley Wallin, Dennis Holland, Jr., Jason Farr, Lance Sturm, Mike Wallin, Chris Edwards, and Lance Dawson will serve as pallbearers. Jackson Farr will serve as honorary pallbearer.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Oak Hill Memorial Park at 1:45 p.m., Thursday for the graveside service.