Rella Marie (Shell) Tate Jan 13, 2023 27 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GATE CITY, VA - Rella Marie (Shell) Tate, 103, Gate City, VA, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023.Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date.Family and friends will be received anytime at the home of Gerald and Pat Tate.Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Rella Marie (Shell) Tate.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gate City Pat Tate Rella Marie Gerald Funeral Home Va Pass Away Recommended for you