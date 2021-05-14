Reginald “Reggie” Claude Moody, age 73, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021 after a long battle with illness. Reggie was born in Kingsport, Tennessee on June 13, 1947 to Claude and Louise Harr Moody.
Reggie served in the United States Army from 1970-73. Once he returned from his tour of duty, he received his bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Tennessee. He spent 30+ years with the North Carolina Department of Transportation where he retired as Resident Engineer in McDowell County.
Reggie’s contributions to local youth sports included several years coaching basketball and baseball as well as serving as the area director.
Reggie is survived by his wife of 45 years, Karen; sons, Jason (Kingsport, TN) and Trent (Charlotte, NC); granddaughter, Dylan (Londonderry, NH); brother, Ronnie Moody (Paducah, KY); and sister, Nikki Burst (Birmingham, AL). Reggie was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Moody (Tampa, FL).
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. at the home of Donna and Ray Hilton, 121 Natchez Lane, Kingsport, Tennessee 37664.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the American Cancer Society by visiting, www.cancer.org.
Beam Funeral Service is assisting the Moody family. For further information
and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.