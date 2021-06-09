KINGSPORT - Reginald Martin, age 78, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at his residence.
Reggie retired from Eastman after 33 years. He also served the Kingsport community as President of Kiwanis Club, a member of Friends of the Kingsport Library and advocate for literacy with First Book, active with Engage Kingsport, and as project leader of the Kingsport Carousel where he used his passion for carving to mentor and teach others. He also served his country in the National Guard.
He is survived by daughter Meredith Collins (Robbie) of Kingsport and son Christopher Martin; three grandchildren Robert Hight, Neyland Collins, and Aubree Collins; sister Geraldine Jones (William); niece Debbie Jones; great nieces and great nephew, and many of the friends of the woodworking and carving community.
Visitation to start at 5 PM on Tuesday June 15, 2021 with a celebration of Life and sharing of stories starting at 6 PM with a catered reception to follow all at East Lawn Funeral Home. Graveside will be Wednesday June 16, 2021 at 11 AM at East Lawn Memorial Park.
East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eastlawnkingsport.com for the Martin family.
In Lieu of flowers please make donations in Reggie's name to Engage Kingsport at 1200 East Center St. Kingsport, TN 37660.