ROGERSVILLE - Regina Louise Sensabaugh age 65 of Rogersville went to be with the Lord, Monday morning (1/10/22) peacefully at her home. She was a member of Russell Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church.
She graduated from Draughn's Junior College and had a successful career in banking. In addition, she loved fashion and enjoyed swimming and dancing. Regina (Aunt Oopie) was beloved by all of her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Samuel H. Sensabaugh, II and Louise Virginia Manuel Sensabaugh, brothers; Sherman (Gail), Sam, and Mike Sensabaugh, maternal grandparents; Jesse and Ella Manuel, paternal grandparents; Cora Jackson and Samuel Sensabaugh, and niece; Tonya Cozart.
She is survived by her son; Ralph Mathes (Tracee), daughter; Ashley Brooke James (Bernard), grandson; Ty Parker Mathes, sisters; Dee Dee Sensabaugh Benson and Dena Stokes (Jeff), brother; Robert Sensabaugh, host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, special friend; Wanda Fugate, fathers of the children; Ralph B Mathes, Sr. and Jeffrey W. Yancey.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm Sunday (1/16/22) at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow at Nurse Cemetery.