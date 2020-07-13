APPALACHIA, VA - Regina Faye Taylor Gardner, 64, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Lonesome Pine Hospital in Big Stone Gap, Va.
To view the entire obituary, please visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at Gilliam Funeral Home in Big Stone Gap, Va. The Celebration of Life Service will follow with Cotton Gardner officiating.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at American Legion Cemetery. The family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:30 to go in procession.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve Ms. Gardner’s family.