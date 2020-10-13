KINGSPORT - Regie “Danny” Bradshaw, 65, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, October 10, 2020.
The Graveside Service will be conducted Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at 12:00 pm under the Portico at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services with Rev. Harold Shoemaker officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home at 11:45 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude by visiting www.stjude.org
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the nurses of Holston Manor for the care, kindness and compassion provided to Danny and the family.
