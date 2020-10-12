KINGSPORT - Regie “Danny” Bradshaw, 65, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, October 10, 2020.
He was born September 11, 1955, in Norfolk, VA to the late Regie and Eula Shoemaker Bradshaw.
Danny was a genuine, fun-loving man. He was always pulling pranks. He attended church services at Holston Manor, and participated in the Special Olympics. Danny enjoyed crafts, making bead necklaces, his stuffed animal collection and playing bingo.
In addition to his parents, Danny was preceded in death by his sister, Deborah Snow; brother, Roger Bradshaw and both his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Those left to cherish Danny’s memory are his sister, Cathy Frazure; brother, Harold Bradshaw; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.
The Graveside Service will be conducted Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at 12:00 pm under the Portico at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home at 11:45 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude by visiting www.stjude.org
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the nurses of Holston Manor for the care, kindness and compassion provided to Danny and the family.
