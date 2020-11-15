FALL BRANCH - Rebecca “Yvonne” Hunley, 80, of Fall Branch, TN passed away, peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the home and care of her daughter, Rebecca Lee.
Yvonne was born on June 16, 1940, in Kingsport, TN to the late Willard and Violet Carter McClellan.
She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Yvonne was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, whom devoted her life to her family.
Yvonne enjoyed cooking, playing piano, poetry, reading, writing, and was a UT Lady Vols fan. Above all, her purpose in life was her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Martin “Gerald” Hunley; sister, Judy and her husband, Ray Hubmann; brothers in law, Terry Lawson, Homer “Junior” Dykes (Gladys), Donald Dykes (Carmen), son-in-law, Robert Blair.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Rebecca Lee, Tracy Blair and Cheryl Hunley; grandchildren: Christina Lee, Brittany Lee (Chris McBride), Olivia Guntrum (Sean), Avery Baker (Nathan), Willow and Jasper Hunley-Bota; great grandchildren: Jared, Grace and Sofia McBride and Ashton and Noah Baker; sisters: Betty Shelhorse (Dan) and Amy Lawson Thomas (Charles); several nieces, nephews and cousins, whom she adored.
She graduated valedictorian from Ketron High School and had an affinity for the Arts- poetry, literature, and music. She shared her gift and love of music in the home with her family and with her church community. She played the piano and the organ.
She made delicious meals for her family over the years and taught her three daughters how to cook. She was extremely thoughtful and would often put a loving note in her husband Gerald’s packed lunch.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and respect to the family and friends, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
A Graveside Service will be held at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Sermon on the Mount with Brother Ed Lewis officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 2:50 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Missionary Fund.
The family would like to extend a thank you to Amedysis Hospice and a special thank you to her caregivers Barbara Bradley, Lynn Candler, Crystal Champ, Judy Davis, and Lucia Thomas for their boundless compassion, love and devoted care.
The care of Rebecca “Yvonne” Hunley and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.