CHIMNEY TOP - Rebecca Lurene Light, 92, of the Chimney Top Community, went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 23, 2020. She worked a long hard life and had many friends and loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Rebecca Arnold; husbands, Glen McLain and Marvin Light Sr.; son, Marvin Light, Jr; and sisters, Violet Myers and Barbara Ketron, and brothers, Joe, Robert, Don, and Frank Arnold.
Rebecca is survived by her sons, Roy McLain and wife Zoila, and Lester McLain and wife Linda; grandchildren, Amy Hodges (Billy), Aaron McLain (Maria), and Jennifer McLain; great-grandchildren, Mitchell Snapp (Raegan), Morgan Snapp, Ellie, Kaleb, Micah, and Korbyn McLain, and Adison Hodges; sister, Jackie Smith; brothers, David, Amos, and Johnny Arnold; special nephew, Dana Light Jr.; several nephews and nieces; and a multitude of friends and neighbors.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. at on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Lovelace Baptist Church Cemetery. Please follow CDC guidelines with masks and social distancing.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
