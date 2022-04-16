KINGSPORT - Rebecca Letterman, 66, of Kingsport, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022, at Holston Valley Hospital after a lengthy illness.
Arrangements will be announced later by Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.
KINGSPORT - Rebecca Letterman, 66, of Kingsport, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022, at Holston Valley Hospital after a lengthy illness.
Arrangements will be announced later by Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription