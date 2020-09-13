Rebecca Lester Sep 13, 2020 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Rebecca Lester, 65, of Kingsport, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020, after a brief illness.Arrangements will be announced later by Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Kingsport Hill Rebecca Lester Arrangement Oak Cremation Services Recommended for you Trending Now It's a Banner Day in Kingsport -- Riverview community participates in the "Black in Appalachia" initiative by East Tennessee PBS Cline holds off O'Quinn in Limited Late Model thriller at LPR ZF announces closure of former Rogersville TRW plant, 200 jobs lost Five new COVID-19 deaths reported by state in Northeast Tennessee Hawkins begins planning for deployment of AEDs in police, fire, rescue vehicles Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.