KINGSPORT - Rebecca Kay Sharrett, 63, of Kingsport, passed away May 10, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center surrounded by her loving husband, son, and family.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11am on Friday, May 13, 2022, at East Lawn Memorial Park with Rev. Clarence Bear officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50am.
To express condolences to the family please visit www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Sharrett family.