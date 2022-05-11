KINGSPORT - Rebecca Kay Sharrett, 63, of Kingsport, passed away May 10, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center surrounded by her loving husband, son and family.
Rebecca was born October 4, 1958. She graduated from Dobyns Bennett High School; she was an assistant manager at McDonalds for 13 years. Rebecca was a member of Temple Baptist Church, she loved the Lord and her family with all her heart and soul, all her life she prayed daily.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Scott Larkins and Blanche Garland.
She is survived by her husband, Henry Irvin Sharrett; son, Dr. Jonathan Matthew Sharrett of Spokane, WA; step children whom she loved as her own, Henry E. Sharrett (Cathy), Racine WI, Gwen Cannalte, Racine, WI, Lisa Slater (Jeff) Racine, WI, Paul Sharrett (Tammy), Bristol, WI; eighteen grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; sisters, Barbara Jones (Freddie), and Donna Carter; dad, James Garland; nieces, April Rhoton (Tyler), and Annie Melton (James); nephew, Christopher Fulp.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11am on Friday, May 13, 2022, at East Lawn Memorial Park with Rev. Clarence Bear officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50am.
Carter-Trent Funeral home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Sharrett family.