FALL BRANCH- Rebecca Joan Light 60, of Fall Branch, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 14, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. She was a lifelong resident of the Tri-Cities area. She worked for an extended period of time at both Hills Department Store and DTR Manufacturing. She was a member of Weber City Church of God.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Perry “Pierce” and Lillian Brooks Price.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Ronnie Light; sons, Joseph Light and Adam Light and wife Tiffany; grandchildren, Addison, Weston and Hadlee Light; brothers, Perry Price and wife Pat, Marvin Price and wife Polly, along with several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Weber City Church of God at 105 Yuma Road, Weber City, Virginia 24290.
It was Rebecca’s wish that no formal service be held after her death. However, her obituary can be read on Carter-Trent’s website. You may also express condolences to the family, by visiting the website at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Light family.