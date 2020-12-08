TACOMA, VA - Rebecca Jane Wilson, 51 of Tacoma, VA passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, December 5, 2020. Becky was a special soul who brought her family nothing but love and was treasured by all who knew her. When Becky was born, she was not expected to leave the hospital, but she showed her stubborn nature early and proved the doctors wrong.
She was never able to tell us what she was feeling but you always knew what she was thinking from her expressions.
Becky lived with her parents, then her sisters Donna and Kathy. She has been blessed to have loving caretakers, Linda Clark and Judy Fogarty who treated her as their own daughter.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Delmer and Margaret Wilson, her brother, Delmer Wilson, Jr., and her sister Donna Wilson Fouts.
She is survived by her sister- in-law, Veronica Wilson of Tacoma, VA; brother-in-law, Kenneth Fouts of Lexington KY; brother, Jeff Wilson (Pansy) of Fort Blackmore, VA; sisters Kathy Hylton (David) of Tacoma, Virginia; Lisa Mahaney (Jim) of Pembroke, Virginia; niece, Hannah Wilson; nephews Zachary Bowen, Josh Wilson, and Patrick, Avery, William, and Scott Mahaney; step nieces, Melissa, Natasha and Holly Caldwell; several uncles, aunts, and cousins.
Graveside Service will be held at 11 A.M. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at the Laurel Grove Cemetery, Norton VA. The family and friends will meet at 10:45 A.M. at the cemetery for the service. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to sign guest register book online. Sturgill Funeral Homes 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, VA. 24230 in charge of arrangements.