FT. BLACKMORE, VA – Rebecca Jane “Becky” Lane, 51, went to be in the arms of Jesus on Monday, September 27, 2021 at Lonesome Pine Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at the Brickey family Cemetery in Fort Blackmore, VA. Those wishing to attend the graveside are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 PM.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the healthcare professionals who took such great care of Becky.
To leave an online message for the Lane family please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Lane Family.