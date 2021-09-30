FT. BLACKMORE, VA – Rebecca Jane “Becky” Lane, 51, went to be in the arms of Jesus on Monday, September 27, 2021 at Lonesome Pine Medical Center.
Becky was born on March 23, 1970 in Kingsport, TN to the late Palmer and Tempa Lane. She graduated from Twin Springs High School and pursued a career in nursing until her health wouldn’t allow her. She was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her infant sister, JoAnne Lane; maternal grandmother, Kate Brickey, paternal grandmother, Francis Castle.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Tiffany Lane; brother, James Phillip Lane (Vicki); niece, Kaitlan Brooks (Craig); nephew, Hunter Lane; special friend, Sue Carter; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of extended family.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at the Brickey family Cemetery in Fort Blackmore, VA. Those wishing to attend the graveside are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 PM.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the healthcare professionals who took such great care of Becky.
To leave an online message for the Lane family please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Lane Family.